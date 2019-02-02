Iowa Senate introduces resolution honoring Clinton firefighters following deadly explosion

Members of the Iowa Senate have introduced a resolution to honor fallen Clinton firefighter, Lt. Eric Hosette and his colleague, injured firefighter Adam Cain.

Resolution 1 honors “the life of Lieutenant Eric M. Hosette and in support of Adam Cain as he recovers from his injuries.”

Hosette was killed in an explosion at the Clinton ADA facility in January. Cain was seriously hurt, but has been released from the hospital.

“Be it resolved by the Senate, that the Senate express its gratitude to Eric M. Hosette and Adam Cain, their respective families and the entire public safety community for the bravery and courage they have shown and the sacrifies they have made so that Iowans may live a safe and more comfortable life in their homes, businesses and communities,” Resolution 1 reads.

The Resolution says a copy will be sent to all fire departments that the two men worked at and to both families.

