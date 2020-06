Despite dealing with COVID-19 across the state and curfews in some areas, Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate announced today that over 500,000 Iowans voted in last weeks primary. That number shattered the previous record for a June Primary set back in 1994 which was just about 450,000 total.

In Scott County, over 24,00 residents cast their vote with over 70% of them casting absentee ballots. Scott County more than doubled its voter total since the last presidential election year.