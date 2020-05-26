Iowa State AD expects football season to start on time, home games at 50% capacity

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced in a letter to Cyclone fans Tuesday that he fully anticipates the college football season to start on time. Pollard also plans to have home games capped off at approximately 50% capacity, which would be 30,000 people in Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State will not permit single game tickets to be sold with the 50% capacity rule in place. So far, 22,000 season tickets have been renewed for this season, meaning 8,000 season tickets are left for purchase.

Fans must purchase this year's season tickets by June 12 in order to attend games under current guidelines. Season ticket holders may be allowed to return their season tickets for a refund or allow it to be applied for their 2021 season if they change their mind. Season ticket holders who decide to not purchase season tickets this year will still be allowed the same purchase rights for the 2021 season.

Iowa State's first home game will be on Saturday, September 5 against South Dakota