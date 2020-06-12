Looking ahead to 2021 after cancellation of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair was canceled for the first time since World War II due to COVID-19 concerns. The 11-2 vote decision by the state fair board followed similar moves in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

It was a disappointment for business owners who spend the eleven days at the fair and also for students who work for months to get their animals ready to show.

"Showing is like the highlight of my year. It's what I work up for," Hailey Rossmiller, a senior at North Scott High School, said "I don't plan on showing after my senior year of high school with my dairy goats so I have a limited number of years coming up on that."

This is the first summer in 75 years that won't include a state far.

"For a lot of the FFA members, this is their sport in the summer." Abbi LaFrenz, who just graduated from North Scott High School, said "That last year that we get to compete and then we get told that we don't get to have a fair for State Fair was kind of a heartbreaker for sure. The cattle that we have we weighed in December and we've been working since then."

Caelan Long, also a senior at North Scott High School said she enjoys going to the fair every year.

"It's a lot of work taking care of animals and halter breaking them and just walking them around. There's a lot of fun experiences you can have at the fair. There are more fairs that are open, it's just a little bummer because the state fair is the big one," she said.

The decision by the state fair board was also a disappointment for people who rely on fairs to make their living. The owners of Chuckies pork tenderloins have spent the last seven years at the state fair and it's something they look forward to every year.

"Everything. The food. the different food. The people. I know most of the vendors now. I got some great buddies there. The donut guy. It's just great," Chuck Cox said.

Michele Bowers, who owns a Chuckies trailer said during this time, help from people in the QCA is getting her through.

The community support that we've had setting up here in DeWitt, from the surrounding towns and the town has been great. It's helped a lot," she said.

While it may have taken Chuck years to perfect his pork tenderloins, he's ready to make a return to the Iowa State Fair next summer.

"I can hardly wait until next year. I can hardly wait," he said.

Michele's Chuckies trailer is parked in DeWitt on Tuesdays and Fridays.