Iowa State Patrol catches driver doing 123 on I-80

A driver in Davenport was pulled over after troopers with Iowa State Patrol caught them going 123 mph on I-80.

Last night about 10 pm on I-80 at Davenport another trooper caught this driver “seeing what his pony would do?” Well it will get your driver’s license suspended & get you on the naughty list.👎🏼👎🏼 https://t.co/JRMxBorXJn pic.twitter.com/OCvM99aNzw — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) December 4, 2019



Trooper Dan Loussaert posted it to his Twitter Wednesday morning with the photo.

It shows the driver of a Mustang pulled over for going 123 mph.

"Last night about 10 pm on I-80 at Davenport another trooper caught this driver "seeing what his pony would do?"", the post read. "Well it will get your driver's license suspended & get you on the naughty list."

A reminder to all drivers to pay attention to speed limit zones and to not exceed the limit.