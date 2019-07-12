Iowa State Patrol investigates accident in Davenport early Friday morning

Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident that caused major damage to at least two vehicles on Fairmount Street between Hickory Grove and Kimberly Road.

Investigators are diverting traffic as they continue to work through a large amount of debris.

Davenport Police is on scene assisting with the investigation.

TV6 has reached out to Iowa State Patrol to find out what caused the accident, or if there were any injuries, we have not heard back.

Avoid the area if possible.

This story is still developing check back with updates.