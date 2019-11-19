Iowa State Patrol issues 500th citation this year to driver going over 100 miles per hour

Iowa State Patrol wrote their 500 citation this year to a driver going 100 miles per hour or faster.

The number of drivers being cited for 100 miles per hour has been on the increase since 2013. That year the total number of citations for drivers was 342.

"I had one at about 119 miles per hour. It was probably just over a year ago. Going westbound on 80 just west of 280. It was a younger driver from Illinois going through Iowa for a visit," Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert said.

There are costs and dangers to going this fast. If you are caught going 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, it could result in a loss of you license. If you are cited for 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, Trooper Loussaert said you will lose your license. In both instances, you will also be issued a fine, which could be $300 or more.

"Unfortunately it showed up in our traffic fatalities too. A lot of states the number one cause of traffic fatalities is impaired drivers. In Iowa it's excessive speed,” Trooper Loussaert said.

Especially this time of your, it is important to follow posted speed limits.

"The days are shorter. We have a couple big holidays coming up. So the traffic is going to be a little heavier. Then on top of it, some days it’s 50 degrees and other days it's ten degrees and you have that rain or sleet or snow or freezing fog on the road,”

While nobody is perfect, Trooper Loussaert said there’s no excuse for driving that fast.

"Speed is more often a choice. I can see accidently going ten miles over the speed limit by not paying attention and there's not a lot of traffic. You don't accidently just run over 100 miles an hour. No matter what kind of roadway you're on or no matter what kind of vehicle you're driving,” he said.

Iowa State Patrol issued 729 citations to drivers going over 100 miles per hour, in 2019.

So far this year there have been 2,492 similar citations issued in the state of Illinois. Illinois's population is four times the population of Iowa.