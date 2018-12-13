Iowa State Patrol releases dash cam video from patrol vehicle accident

The Iowa State Patrol has released dash cam video from an accident involving one of their vehicles.

They want to remind drivers to "Slow down, put the phone down, and buckle up!!!"

An Iowa State Trooper was directing traffic outside of his vehicle in Des Moines for a fatality accident in October when the video below was captured on camera.

The accident in October had happened earlier in the day, just a few miles south of their location on Highway 163 near Monroe.

Although the visibility was clear, all emergency lights were activated, a reflective vest was worn, it still didn't stop a distracted driver.

Watch the trooper take off running in the video after noticing the Semi was on the “rumble strips."