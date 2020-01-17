Iowa State Patrol responds to 100+ winter driving incidents in 12 hours

Iowa State Patrol troopers have responded to more than 100 people in need of help due to Friday's winter weather.

The Iowa State Patrol posted this to Facebook, saying they have covered 92 crashes and assisted 152 motorists from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials are recommending everyone stay off the roads Friday night if possible, but if you have to venture out, there are some ways to stay safe, according to AAA.

Decelerate slowly, and apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids.

Don't try to get moving in a hurry, and take time to slow down for a stop light.

Increase your following distance to five to six seconds.

Think ahead so you can avoid having to stop suddenly.

Don't power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will only make your wheels spin.

Meanwhile, Illinois State Police had one piece of advice for drivers on their Facebook page: "It's a hat and gloves and don't-crash-or-slide-into-the-ditch-cause-you're-going-too-fast-in-the-ice-snow-rain-sleet kinda weekend. Do your bestest."