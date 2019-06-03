Iowa State Patrol say too many are still focusing on phones when driving

Iowa State Patrol officials say too many people are still playing on their phones instead of paying attention to driving their cars.

Troopers say they've responded to just over 2,000 crashes this year and many of those were caused by distracted driving.

They say the number of texting and driving citations have gone down about 330 so far this year, but many drivers still don't understand that people are dying and it could be prevented.

The Iowa State Patrol plans to work with Farm Bureau Insurance on a campaign to educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.