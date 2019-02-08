Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 96mph on ice covered road

The roads are slightly safer after an Iowa State Patrol trooper clocked a driver going 96 miles per hour in a 65-speed zone.

This happened on Highway 20 near Manchester.

ISP Trooper Jon Stickney posted to Twitter on Thursday saying in part, "I must have had nerves of steel to go after him, luckily the driver exited."

Trooper Stickney said the area they were on was "100 percent snow and ice."

In response to a viewew who asked the trooper "How much $$$ did the drivers poor decision cost him/her?", Trooper Stickney said "About $240.00".