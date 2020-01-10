Iowa State Patrol: "use extreme caution" if you have to drive this weekend

Officials with the Iowa State Patrol are urging caution ahead of the expected winter storm this weekend.

Officials say first responders have already responded to several incidents throughout the state on Friday.

One of their troopers was involved in a crash on I-29 in Fremont County and thankfully only minor injuries were reported.

"Road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the storm system moves in," officials said in their Facebook post. "Please, use extreme caution if you have to drive in this weather."

You can follow the First Alert Weather team's forecast at this link.