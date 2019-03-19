Iowa State Wide Tornado Drill happening late March

As Spring arrives, it is time to start thinking about tornado safety.

Iowa will be hosting their state-wide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019. A test watch will be issued approximately 10:00 am to start the drill. There will be a test warning drill soon after.

You will also see other tests on this day. The National Weather Service will also be activating the all-hazards weather radio system and Emergency Alert System on local radio and television stations.

According to officials, In a true weather emergency, the sirens are activated county-wide. The sirens will run for a full three minutes. There will not be an All Clear Signal.

In the event of severe weather anywhere in Iowa on Wednesday, March 27th, the drill will be postponed until either Thursday, the 28th or Friday, the 29th of March at the same time. “The drill can be postponed by the National Weather Service if severe weather is threatening other parts of the state since this is a state-wide drill. We do not want to confuse anyone with a test if there is a true threat to life or property and we want citizens to take immediate action to protect themselves,” according to Brian Wright, Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency Manager.

According to the Muscatine County Emergency Management team, prior to the drill, is the opportune time for individuals, businesses, churches, and others to review and update their home or facility emergency plan, train their families, employees, members and others on what to do in the event of severe weather, and become aware of the types of severe warning systems available in the area. Then take advantage of this drill on the 27th to test the written plan to ensure that what is on paper can be accomplished as planned.