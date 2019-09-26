Iowa State fan behind viral fundraiser releases new statement

The Iowa State fan behind the viral fundraiser that started with a sign jokingly asking for people to Venmo him beer money has released a new statement.

In the statement, he thanked the tens of thousands of people who have donated to the fundraiser and helped raised more than $1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. As of Thursday, that total had reached $1.7 million.

After King received hundreds of dollars in beer donations thanks to his joking sign, which he held up at the Cy-Hawk game earlier in September, King decided to donate the money to the children's hospital.

King went on to thank Anheuser-Busch and Venmo for agreeing to match the donation. He also thanked Prairie Meadows and Northwestern Mutual for making sizable donations and thanked several Iowa businesses, including Geneseo Brewing, for finding ways to support his cause.

"Our society can be so divisive at times. But these two weeks have shown we have the power to come together and make a difference," he stated.

King also thanked Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who on Wednesday declared Saturday to be "Carson King Day."

King says the fundraiser will remain open through 11:59 p.,. Monday. He says he will share the final totals Tuesday afternoon.

You can read the full statement below: