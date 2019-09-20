Iowa State fan gets year supply of Busch Light with face on can after viral fundraiser

After a sign asking for beer money at the Cy-Hawk game last Saturday brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, Carson King's story is getting a lot sweeter.

Busch Beer is giving Carson King a year's worth of Busch Light with his face on the can. (Busch Beer)

In a Twitter post on Friday, Busch Beer said it's sending a year's supply of beer to King, and his face will be on the cans.

On Friday, King said the amount in his Venmo account rose to more than $175,000. Matching donations from Busch beer and Venmo mean that total is more than $500,000.

The money is going to a good cause. King is donating it all to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.