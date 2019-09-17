Iowa State golf star honored on one year anniversary of her death

Tuesday marks one year since Iowa State golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena was killed.

Celia Barquin Arozamena, Iowa State University student and top amateur female golfer (Iowa State)

This week, the city of Ames is honoring her memory in a special way.

The city is lighting its sculptures along U.S. Highway 30 in bright yellow, which was her favorite color.

The 22-year-old came from Spain to study civil engineering at Iowa State and was a star golfer for the university.

In September 2018 , she was found stabbed to death at a golf course in Ames. Her killer, Collin Richards, pleaded guilty to her murder and was sentenced to life in prison in August.