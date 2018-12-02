Iowa State headed to San Antonio for Alamo Bowl

Iowa State is headed to its 14th bowl game in program history and is headed to Texas for the first time since 2005. The Cyclones will play in the Alamo Bowl and will face 12th-ranked Washington State.

After starting the year 1-3, Iowa State won five straight games beating 25th-ranked Oklahoma State and 6th-ranked West Virginia. The Cyclones also won their final two games against Kansas State and Drake.

The game will be on Dec. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Iowa State (8-4, Big 12) vs Washington State (10-2, Pac-12), Dec. 28, 9 p.m. EST

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Iowa State: RB David Montgomery, 1,092 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns

Washington State: QB Gardner Minshew, 4,477 yards passing, 36 touchdowns

NOTABLE

Iowa State: The Cyclones won seven out of their last eight games after a 1-3 start and finished with their best-ever record, 6-3, in the Big 12.

Washington State: The Cougars' seven-game winning streak - and faint playoff hopes - were dashed in a 28-15 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup on Nov. 23.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Iowa State: 13th bowl appearance, first appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Washington State: 14th bowl appearance, second appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

