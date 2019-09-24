Iowa State officials discuss conduct surrounding recent Iowa State vs. Iowa football game

New developments in the investigation into accusations of harassment by members of the University of Iowa marching band during the recent game at Iowa State University.

The news conference held Tuesday morning after the University of Iowa said ti was reopening an inquiry into allegations that members of the university band were targets of abuse during a game at Iowa State University.

Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band alleged they were subjected to racial slurs, verbal and physical harassment during the CyHawk match up on September 14.

The Iowa State University director of athletics says they have heard of no complaints but will look into the allegations as well.

You can watch the full press conference below.