Iowa State trooper pulls over driver going 120+ mph on Highway 61

An Iowa State Trooper pulled over a driver Monday morning who was speeding on Highway 61. How fast was the driver going?

Well, according to a post on Twitter from Trooper Dan Loussaert, he was going 123 mph.

"An Iowa State Trooper gets another vehicle speeding on Hwy 61 this morning," the tweet read. "Unfortunately the bad choices of any driver affect the safety of everybody on the road."