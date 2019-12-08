Iowa State will play Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl

AMES, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) in the 2019 Camping World Bowl on December 28th in Orlando.

The Cyclones finished tied for third place in the BIG12 and earned a berth in a bowl game for the third season in a row. Iowa State has the opportunity to achieve three eight-win seasons in a row for just the second time in school history.

Iowa State and Notre Dame have never played against each other.

The Cyclones set a single-season record for passing touchdowns, points scored and total offense behind sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Camping World Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 28th. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:15 P.M. CT.