Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins retiring early

Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins is retiring early.

Iowa Supreme Court Justice David Wiggins will serve as the court’s chief justice until a successor to Chief Justice Mark Cady can be appointed. (Iowa Courts)

He made the announcement Friday, saying he'll step down on March 13, even though his current term doesn't expire until December.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will now get to replace one of the two remaining Democratic appointees on the seven-member court.

Wiggins was appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2003.

He was named acting chief after Chief Justice Mark Cady died unexpectedly Nov. 15 at age 66.