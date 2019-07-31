Iowa WWII soldier returning home after identification of remains in Hawaii

More than 75 years after fighting in World War II, an Iowa soldier is returning home after his remains were identified in Hawaii last year.

Cpl. Ralph L. Bennett was a 22-year-old Ames native serving with the Headquarters Company, 209th Engineer Combat Battalion.

He was last seen on June 13, 1944 as his unit participated in the siege of Myitkyina after they successfully took an airfield west of the city from Japanese control. Despite their efforts, U.S. forces weren't able to recover Benett's remains at the time.

The remains of fallen U.S. troops in the region were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. That's according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Eventually, all known burials were transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina, then later transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India.

The set of remains belonging to Bennett were transferred to Schofield Barracks in Hawaii in 1947, where they weren't able to be identified. They were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in March 1949.

Decades later, the remains were exhumed and thanks to new technology, Bennett's remains were identified in 2018.

Bennett's military awards and honors include the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one bronze service star, World War II Victory Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Honorable Service Lapel Button – World War II.

A memorial service will be held at the Ames Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m., with full military honors provided by the Iowa National Guard.

The public is welcome to attend the memorial service.

