Iowa World War II (WWII) veteran LeMoyne Hucke is spending his 99th birthday in Washington, D.C.

Iowa WWII veteran celebrates 99th birthday with trip to DC (Source: Gray DC)

Of the 90 veterans who traveled with the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Tuesday, LeMoyne is the only one who served in WWII.

LeMoyne's son Gary Huck said the group sang happy birthday to his dad at the Cedar Rapids airport before they took off for the nation's capital, then the whole terminal sang for LeMoyne when he landed in D.C.

"I just couldn’t believe it. And I keep telling him, Dad, this is your birthday. This is a very special moment, and I think he does understand that," Gary said.

LeMoyne served in the Army from 1942 to 1946.

"I've always been very proud of him, but this just highlights that," Gary said.

The group's first stop was the WWII Memorial. They also visited Arlington Cemetery and the Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is a non-profit group that has brought over 3,200 veterans to see the military memorials in Washington, D.C.