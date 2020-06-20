Iowa Wesleyan University announcing a new diversity and inclusion fund

Iowa Wesleyan University announced a new diversity and inclusion fund. The fund is named in honor of Susan Mosely Grandison, who became Iowa Wesleyan's first African-American graduate in 1885. Grandison also received her master's there, becoming the first African-American student to earn an advanced degree from the university.

It's reported that Susan was born a slave, moving to Mount Pleasant with her family when she was a toddler, likely following the full enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation. A release from Iowa Wesleyan University says, "Susan’s parents were committed to providing educational opportunities for their children. In return, Susan dedicated her life and career to ensuring that black students had the same opportunities she had to pursue a college degree."

The fund will be used to establish memberships with national student organizations focused on diversity, sponsor student attendance at national conferences on issues of race, and support programming and speaker events.

"Iowa Wesleyan University has an obligation to address past and current injustices to those who have been historically disadvantaged and socially, politically, and economically excluded. Our commitment as a campus community is to deepen our understanding of diversity and to face challenges relating to equality and inclusion," said IW President, Chris Plunkett. "It is not enough to express our commitment to core values that reflect social justice and civility. Our mission states that we are a transformational learning community, and we must double down on our commitment to impact change through education. As a higher educational institution, it is incumbent on us to support and encourage demands for individual justice and broad social change."