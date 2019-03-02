Iowa Women's State Bowling Tournament Back in Clinton

Iowa Women's state bowling tournament is back in Clinton for the second time since 1951. It will be taking place for the next ten weekends in both Clinton and Camanche and local business owners say it's great for the community.

"It's going to have a great economic impact you're going to have women from all over the state some with their families staying in hotels, eating at local restaurants," says Tyler Tornow who is the pro-shop operator for Plaza Bowl in Clinton.