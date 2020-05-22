Iowa adds 461 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in 24-hour period

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 461 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to its website Friday, as of 11:00 a.m. An additional 17 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period.

The site is now being updated in real-time, allowing Iowans to check the total number of cases throughout the day. By late Friday morning, IDPH reported a total of 16,408 cases statewide and a total of 418 deaths.

The site also shows 8,804 Iowans are recovering. The total number of people tested now stands at 119,462.

