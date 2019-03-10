Iowa and Illinois included on list of states with contaminated water from coal power plants

A new report shows that Iowa and Illinois are 2 of 39 states with contaminated water from coal-fired power plants.

91% of coal plants have an unsafe level of coal ash constituents in groundwater. One of the plants in the report from the Environmental Integrity Project is the Muscatine Power and Water CCR Landfill, which drastically exceeds safe levels for chemicals going into groundwater.

The Barium level is 30 times the safety limit. Boron is 7x the safety limit, which could lead to developmental and reproductive toxicity, and is toxic to aquatic life. The sulfate level is twice the limit. And thallium is also twice the limit, which could lead to liver and kidney damage, as well as hair loss.

There are concerns that the coal ashes going into groundwater could threaten wildlife and eventually, our drinking water.

The link to the full report: http://www.environmentalintegrity.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/National-Coal-Ash-Report-3.4.19-1.pdf