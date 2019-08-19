Iowa and Iowa State make top 25 in AP's Preseason Poll

Big news for Iowa and Iowa State fans, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State have made AP's top 25 in their preseason poll.

According to the AP's website; "The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly."

The Clemon Tigers came in at number one, Alabama came in at number two and the Georgia Bulldogs came in at number three.

The Iowa Hawkeyes came in at number 20 and Iowa State came in at 21.

You can view the poll at this link.