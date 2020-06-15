Iowa announces separation agreement with football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle

The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle, effective Monday, June 15.

In addition, the University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has engaged the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program, the university said in a media release.

Raimond Braithwaite will continue as interim director of the football strength and conditioning program.

Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta will be meeting with media at 1 p.m., according to the media release.

Doyle was put on administrative leave earlier this month pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparities’ by former Hawkeye players.

Athletic Director Gary Barta said in the release, “We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career.”

Doyle said in the release that Iowa City has been home to his family for 21 years.

“I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff,” he said in the release.

“I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.

In cooperation with the independent review, Iowa will refrain from comment on this matter during the review process, according to the release.