Iowa announces three additional Test Iowa clinic sites; one in Dubuque County

State officials in Iowa have announced additional Test Iowa clinic sites.

Test Iowa will be opening three additional clinic sites in communities across the state. These will open starting on Monday, June 22.

The new clinic sites include:

Dickinson County:

Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 1602 15th St., Spirit Lake, opening Mon., June 22

Dubuque County:

Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Rd., Dubuque, opens Mon., June 22

Cass County:

Cass County Health System, 1500 East 10th St., Atlantic, opening Tues., June 23

Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment.

Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.