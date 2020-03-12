Iowa announces two additional COVID-19 cases; brings total in state to 16

Two additional cases have been confirmed in the state of Iowa, bringing the state's total to 16.

Governor Kim Reynolds' office released the statement on Thursday.

Testing at the state's hygienic laboratory indicated two additional tests came back positive, while 16 tests came back negative.

"According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) both cases are tied to the same Egyptian cruise as other positive cases," officials announced in the release. "Both are older adults (61 - 80 years), one is from Johnson County and one is from Carroll County. Both are recovering at home in isolation.

"IDPH also put out guidance to PK-12 school administrators on COVID19 policies, linked here.

“The health and safety of our students, teachers, and faculty is a top priority,” said Gov. Reynolds. “At this time, the Iowa Department of Public Health is not advising any school closures. We are finalizing key decision points needed to mitigate COVID19 to provide school districts with thorough guidance. This situation remains very fluid, and we will continue to equip local school districts with the information they need. If any school districts have questions or concerns, please reach out to IDPH.”"

You can find the latest on the Iowa Dept. of Public Health's website.