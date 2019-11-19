Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp to be finished this week in Bettendorf

The new Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf will be finished this week, that according to I-74 River Bridge officials. This means drivers will take the new ramp at Grant Street/US 67 instead of taking the existing ramp at 14th Street.

Starting on Thursday, Nov. 21, weather permitting, drivers will be directed to take the new I-74 on-ramp located just west of 14th Street to continue west on I-74 towards Middle Road. Officials say the existing ramp at 14th Street will be permanently closed. This traffic configuration will remain in place until the new Iowa-bound river bridge is finished.

Also starting on Thursday, Nov. 21, 14th Street will be closed permanently between Grant Street/US 67 and Mississippi Boulevard to allow the Iowa DOT to reconfigure the I-74 interchange in Bettendorf.

In order for drivers to get to 14th Street, they will need to take Grant Street/US 67 to northbound 12th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard or take 16th Street to Mississippi Boulevard to 14th Street.