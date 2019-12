UPDATE: I-80 Westbound on the bridge is back open.

ORIGINAL: According to Iowa 511, an accident on the I-80 bridge heading into Iowa is causing a major traffic back up.

Traffic is backed up all the way to the I-88 and I-80 exchange. Iowa 511, citing Google, says the back up is causing at least a 20-minute delay.

Details on the crash are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.