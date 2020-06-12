Iowa businesses allowed more guests and fewer COVID-19 restrictions

Iowa businesses like restaurants, bars, salons, gyms, casinos, and more were able to open to 100% capacity as of 8 A.M. on Friday. As businesses are allowed more guests and fewer COVID-19 restrictions, shoppers from all over the Quad Cities are going out to enjoy the weather and support their local businesses.

On Friday evening, the Village of East Davenport had dozens of shoppers walking up and down the street, noting the signs of local businesses saying "we missed you."

Kevin and Grace Belk from Davenport were going for a stroll and say they're excited to see stores slowly returning to normal, "there’s hesitancy from the community and I think precautions need to be taken, but I think people are excited about it whether they say it or not," says Kevin. Grace adds, "I feel kind of in the middle of it. I wouldn't say I personally would want to go right up to all the restaurants but I also don't feel super nervous going to restaurants taking all the precautions. I'm right in the middle."

Visiting from South Dakota, Sara and Parker Erickson went shopping in Davenport and said their state has similar restrictions. "It’s a scary time for everybody and you have to do the best you can do. It’s high tension and it’s as best as people can do and until we can go back until normalcy," says Parker. "It’s nice to be out and about after being in the house for months," shares Sara, who's been working from home for months.

Mint Green Boutique's manager Mandy Christopherson says, "I think we’ve been in a slump. Last year we had a flood, this year it’s a pandemic. For things to be opening back up and as a small business, it’s exactly what we need otherwise it won’t work!" The boutique has signs throughout the store reminding customers to social distance. They'll also be sanitizing every dressing room after every guest, and steaming the clothes and laying it out for 24 hours before it returns to the rack.

Lagomarcino's is also taking safety precautions, like spreading out the tables, sanitizing every 30 minutes, and adding plexiglass in the restaurant. Owner Tom Lagomarcino says he's had to lay off most of his staff temporarily, and won't be opening to 100% capacity just yet. He says happy to see familiar faces come back, "we get calls ‘when are you opening? When are you going to reopen,” and we get the excitement on our end when we get to see them and couples coming in, it’s nice to see them again."

After taking a cruise on the Channel Cat, Illinois residents Janice and Nate Shelangouski went to enjoy Lagomarcino's on their outdoor patio. "I'm a little wary about opening 100% since we're from Illinois but it's nice to be able to go out and enjoy the sunshine and enjoy ice cream. But we're worried," said Nate. Janice continues, "We've all missed it so much... Everyone needs to be wise. If you go to a bar and outside and there's 50 people all crammed together, don’t be there. Change the situation for yourself so you’ll be safe, don't create a problem."

Governor Reynolds says opening to 100% capacity will allow businesses more flexibility. They must still abide by guidelines set by the IDPH, which includes social distancing guidelines and proper sanitization. If you feel sick, stay home.