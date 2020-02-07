Iowa caucuses continue to give rural Americans a voice on national politics

100 percent of the results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses were reported Thursday night, but the Associated press is not declaring a winner.

The reported results put Pete Buttigieg ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders at 26.2 percent to 26.1 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden complete the top four.

The Associated Press is not declaring a winner because of the tight margin and irregularities in the process.

“The Associated Press calls a race when there is a clear indication of a winner. Because of a tight margin between former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is not possible to determine a winner at this point,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s senior vice president and executive editor.

The chairman of the National Democratic Committee called for a recanvass of the results on Thursday. In a tweet, Tom Perez said:

"Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

With people around the nation calling for an end to the Iowa Caucuses, the Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman, Elesha Gayman, said she is confident in the results and believes the first in the nation status is important because it gives rural Americans a voice in national politics.

"As much flack as we get for being a small state, this is a state where anybody can compete. You don't need to be a millionaire to come in and campaign in Iowa," she said.

This is not the first time the results of the Iowa Caucuses have created a controversy. In 2012, the Iowa Republican Party declared Mitt Romney the winner, but 16 days later it was revealed Rick Santorum has actually won.

Despite the most recent problems with the Iowa Caucuses, Gaymen thinks the first in the nation caucuses are important because it forces the presidential candidates to come and listen to rural Americans.

"This is one of the last places rural America really connects with our American voice. So many times it's East coast or West coast doing things and this is a chance really for the Midwest, and us flyover states as we're often referred to, to really be part of that national conversation," Gaymen said.

She also said the order of the first state primaries often give the country a good picture of who could lively become the nominee.

"So when you look at the diversity of the four early states, early contestants, I do think it's pretty representative of the country. It's a good snapshot where you can get a taste for everywhere, Gaymen said.