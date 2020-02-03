Iowa caucuses officially underway for both Democrats and Republicans

The Iowa caucuses are officially underway.

People from across the country and around the world are converging in Des Moines, from veteran journalists to curious high school students.

TV6 has a crew in Des Moines at the Iowa Events Center, where the results of tonight's caucuses will be announced.

The caucuses are the first nominating contest in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. They'll give top performing candidates a boost ahead of next week's New Hampshire primary.

TV6 also has crews at local precincts, as residents across the QCA make their choices for president.

At some locations, both Republicans and Democrats are gathering to caucus.

The results from each precinct will be sent to state party officials who will certify the numbers and then be displayed for those to see. For the first time Monday night, the Iowa Democratic Party will be releasing the raw vote in an effort to be more transparent.

