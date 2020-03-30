Iowa changes unemployment leave policy for workers impacted by coronavirus layoffs

Iowa Workforce Development announced Monday that Iowans who are or will be laid off or unable to work because of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, will no longer be required to use all paid leave prior to being eligible for unemployment benefits.

The change is not retroactive and claims will not be backdated prior to the week of March 29 for new or existing claims by individuals who work for employers, the agency said in a media release.

The agency said the policy requiring claimants to use all available paid leave prior to filing for unemployment benefits was necessary to help sustain the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund, which is funded entirely by employers doing business in Iowa and is the source of all benefit payments to claimants.

The enactment of the CARES Act has provided a significant source of additional funding for claimants, and this policy change reflects the evolving situation, the agency said.

The CARES Act benefit programs will expand the group of people eligible for unemployment benefits to include the self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers as well as workers who have exhausted their benefits, the agency said.

Visit

www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.

