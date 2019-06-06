Iowa child ran over by lawnmower; driver charged with driving impaired

A 3-year-old girl in Fayette County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was run over by a lawnmower.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8:45 p.m. in the town of Hawkeye, on East Burger Street.

Authorities said 23-year-old Tanner Miller, of Hawkeye, was mowing at the home when he backed over the child. Deputies said Miller was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The child was flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Miller was taken to the Fayette County Jail and charged with operating while intoxicated. He also faces a charge of homicide or serious injury by vehicle, which is a felony.

