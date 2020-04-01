Iowa confirms 52 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

Fifty-two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in Iowa, bringing the total to 549, public health officials said Wednesday.

That includes new cases reported in Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Henry, Muscatine, and Scott counties.

Two more Iowans, a Polk County adult 81 or older and a Washington County adult 81 and older, have died, according to officials.

The new positive cases include:

• Cerro Gordo County, an adult between the ages of 18 to 40.

• Clayton County, and adult 81 or older.

• Clinton County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Dallas County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Des Moines County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Dubuque County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Harrison County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Henry County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Iowa County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Jasper County, an adult between the ages 41 and 60.

• Johnson County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60, and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Linn County, two adults between the ages of 18 and40, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Madison County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Mitchell County, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Muscatine County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• O’Brien County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Polk County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60, three older adults between the ages of 61 and 80, and an adult 81 and older.

• Pottawattamie County, a child between the ages of 0 and 17.

• Poweshiek County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Scott County, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60 and an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Story County, two adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Tama County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 and two adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Van Buren County, an adult between the age of 61 and 80.

• Warren County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Washington County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 50, five adults between the age of 41 and 60, two adults between the ages of 61 and 80, and an adult 81 and older.

Upon further case investigation, a positive case identified as a Washington County resident was determined to be a resident of Keokuk County, officials said.

There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found

here. A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.