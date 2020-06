Iowa coronavirus cases exceed 24,000

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases between 3 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s website.

There are now 24,037 confirmed cases across the state and 652 deaths. Public health officials say 227,335 Iowans have been tested and 14,409 people have recovered from the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The state’s website shows the data in real-time.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 406 confirmed cases (9,536 tested); 10 deaths; 356 recovered.

• Muscatine, 574 confirmed cases (3,632 tested); 43 deaths; 489 recovered.

• Louisa, 355 confirmed cases (1,247 tested); 11 deaths; 284 recovered.

• Des Moines, 66 confirmed cases (1,951 tested); two deaths; 58 recovered.

• Henry, 73 confirmed cases (1,227 tested); two deaths; 65 recovered.

• Lee, 38 confirmed cases (1,257 tested); one death; 25 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (855) tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 68 confirmed cases (2,346 tested); one death; 60 recovered.

• Cedar, 54 confirmed cases (1,217 tested); one death; 45 recovered.