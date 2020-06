Iowa surpasses 26,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

More than 180 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one additional death have been reported between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to state public health officials.

That brings the statewide total to 26,047 cases and 686 deaths. According to health officials, 259,001 Iowans have been tested and 16,129 people have recovered.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 449 confirmed cases (10,540 tested); 10 deaths; 374 recovered.

• Muscatine, 585 confirmed cases (3,931 tested); 43 deaths; 500 recovered.

• Louisa, 356 confirmed cases (1,318 tested); 13 deaths; 288 recovered.

• Des Moines, 78 confirmed cases (2,295 tested); two deaths; 62 recovered.

• Henry, 78 confirmed cases (1,370 tested); three deaths; 69 recovered.

• Lee, 45 confirmed cases (1,568 tested); one death; 30 recovered.

• Jackson, 19 confirmed cases (950) tested); no deaths; 11 recovered.

• Clinton, 75 confirmed cases (2,621 tested); one death; 65 recovered.

• Cedar, 63 confirmed cases (1,364 tested); one death; 50 recovered.