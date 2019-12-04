Iowa deputy stops to help man change tire, leads to arrest

A Grundy County sheriff's deputy ended up arresting a driver who needed help changing a flat tire.

On Nov. 24, a deputy helped Lewis Smith, 34, change a tire on 330th Street, east of Highway 14, near Conrad.

When the deputy checked Smith's license, it showed it was suspended several times and the car was not registered to Smith. Authorities called the car's owner, who said she was about to report it stolen.

The deputy found loaded handguns and possibly meth in the car.

Smith, of Mason City, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

He was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug stamp and possession of a firearm as a felon.

You can read the original story at kcrg.com.