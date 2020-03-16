Iowa DOT driver's license and ID services available by appointment only

The Iowa Department of Transportation driver's license and identification services will be available by appointment only beginning Tuesday in response to COVID-19.

Officials with the department say the decision was made for the health and safety of their customers.

They ask that customers make appointments to reduce the number of people waiting in service centers in an effort to reduce the community spread of COVID-19. Appointments can be made online or by calling 515-244-8725.

All customers entering an Iowa DOT service center will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and exposure to others being served. If it is determined there may be a heightened risk for the customer to be served, they will be asked to delay services to a later date.

To follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC, staff will be monitoring the number of people waiting for services inside the facility. Customers may be asked to wait in their vehicles or come back at another time if service areas become crowded.

If possible, customers are encouraged to postpone coming into a driver’s license and identification service center.

Officials are reminding drivers that Iowa driver’s license and IDs remain valid for driving purposes for 60 days after their expiration date. In addition, services such as renewals, address changes and certified copies of your driving record are available online.

Appointments are currently available for Iowa DOT operated facilities only. Customers wanting to receive services at a county-operated facility should contact that facility for any considerations related to COVID-19. You can find contact information regarding individual facilities here.

In addition to efforts to increase social distancing, officials say the Iowa DOT has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of our facilities, particularly in high touch areas.