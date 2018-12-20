Iowa elementary students meet their veteran pen pals

Veterans at Harmony House in Waterloo got to meet their pen pals this week.

For about a month now, a group of fifth graders from Orange Elementary have been writing letters back and forth as a way to learn about their service. The more they learned, the more the kids wanted to do for them.

"It's very special," said Pat Derifield, the grandfather of Navy veteran, Cody Beninga. "That's his link to the outside world other than his grandmother, grandfather and his mother."

The fifth graders at Orange Elementary have been doing a veterans project like this for about 12 years. The teacher behind it all says this gives the kids an opportunity to get a little closer to the men and women who served this country.

