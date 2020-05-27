Iowa eviction and foreclosure moratorium set to expire

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a public health emergency declaration pausing most evictions, including those for nonpayment of rent, to keep people in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. The order also included a ban on foreclosures and utility shutoffs due to nonpayment.

Yesterday she announced that the order will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

To provide continued relief for families who may be struggling financially due to the pandemic, Reynolds will be allocating funding through the state’s allocation of the federal CARES Act funds for the creation of a COVID-19 eviction and foreclosure prevention program.

The program will be administered by the Iowa Finance Authority. The program will apply to residential evictions and foreclosures and will be available to eligible Iowans who have experiences a documented loss of income due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent or a mortgage payment.

Reynolds said they are still working on some of the final details and more information should be coming in her press briefing on Thursday, May 28.

