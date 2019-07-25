Iowa girl, 7, rescued after climbing water tower

A 7-year-old girl with autism was rescued Thursday from near the top deck of a water tower where she was found clinging to the tower’s access ladder.

Police and firefighters responding to the scene at around 10 a.m. used a tarp found nearby to fashion “a catch area beneath the child in the event that she would fall,” according to a media release posted by the Estherville Police Department.

The water tower near North 8th Street and 14th Avenue North is located near the home of the girl’s family, and she was spotted there after she had been reported as missing.

The Estherville Fire Department was able to reach and rescue her using a ladder truck, and it was determined she was unable to move after her head had become stuck between two rungs of the ladder.

Firefighters cut the girl loose, and she was released back to her family at around 11 a.m.

Estherville is located in Emmet County in northwest Iowa.