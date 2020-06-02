Iowa governor addresses civil unrest, COVID-19 cases in the state

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed COVID-19 cases and the civil unrest in the state.

Reynolds started her conference about the peaceful protests held in Des Moines and other parts of the state.

She thanked those who peacefully protested and addressed those who tried to "disrupt" those protests.

"Progress starts with each of us," Reynolds said. "It means listening and understanding and sometimes pushing boundaries out of our comfort zone."

Reynolds later said about the disrupters, " they are hijacking the message. They are not helping us move forward. It's not going to be tolerated."

Those comments come after crowds gathered at the state capitol, last night - many breaking curfew.

Commissioner Stephan Bayens addressed why people were allowed to break curfew.

He answered by saying there were many factors to consider including what "grace to give," time of day and "intelligence" within the group.

Governor Reynolds was asked about both President Donald Trumps' comments and actions regarding protests and orders given and her own threshold for calling in the National Guard.

"I listen to the expertise I have," she said. "I have to focus on what is happening in my state."

On the COVID-19 efforts in the state, Reynolds reported an estimated 163,000+ Iowans have been tested; 1 in 19 per capita.

A record 5,223 cases were tested on Saturday.

On Tuesday, state officials announced 264 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths from the virus.

According to Reynolds, the number of positive tests have continued to trend down.

Reynolds talked about new efforts partnering with Iowa emergency managers about building and distributing PPE stockpiles - 30-day supplies - in different regions to prepare for future scenarios.

Iowans are transitioning to supply 14-day PPE supplies at regional requests.

Governor Reynolds returned to working from her office at the Capitol Monday.

"Returning was like opening a time capsule of sorts," she said.

Iowa's legislature returns tomorrow.

Reynolds talked about finishing the state budget, addressing workforce development, rural broadband access and building up mental health services.

Earlier, Reynolds and other state leaders had rolled out an Invest in Iowa plan.

According to Reynolds, that plan is being put on the "backburner," due to the recent circumstances.

Reynolds announced, in May, that regular press conferences would be scaled back to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

State numbers as of 10:30 a.m.:

• Statewide: 19,956 positive; 163,969 tested; 11,604 recovered; 560 deaths

• Scott, 364 confirmed cases (7,264 tested); 10 deaths; 316 recovered.

• Muscatine, 558 confirmed cases (3,099 tested); 41 deaths; 442 recovered.

• Louisa, 346 confirmed cases (1,094 tested); 11 deaths; 255 recovered.

• Des Moines, 66 confirmed cases (1,139 tested); one death; 50 recovered.

• Henry, 72 confirmed cases (774 tested); one death; 57 recovered.

• Lee, 27 confirmed cases (723 tested); no deaths; 18 recovered.

• Jackson, 12 confirmed cases (586 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 64 confirmed cases (1,791 tested); one death; 58 recovered.

• Cedar, 49 confirmed cases (893 tested); one death; 44 recovered.