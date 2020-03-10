Iowa governor addresses state on "rapidly evolving situation" regarding COVID-19

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference Monday that public insurance companies in the state will be waiving the costs of COVID-19 testing. This includes cost-share and copays.

The governor announced Monday she signed a proclamation of disaster emergency, which activates the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan.

"The reality is COVID-19 is now here," Governor Reynolds said. "We can expect the number of tests and the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the days to come. While this news is concerning, it's not cause for alarm. I want to assure Iowans that we are prepared and we are taking additional steps to ensure access to resources to effectively manage the situation."

She said she's heard from here colleagues from other states that what the state of Iowa is now experiencing is consistent with what is happening across the country.

"The number of tests and positive cases will continue to rise," Governor Reynolds said. "Community spread is going to continue to increase. We are moving from prevention phase to mitigation. Children and younger adults are at a lower risk, in fact, there is a lower mortality rate with coronavirus as compared to the flu. Seniors with chronic underlying conditions are at the highest risk. The best thing to do again is to remain calm, stay informed and do your part to reduce risk by washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, not touching your face and your mouth, to stay home and most importantly to stay home when you're sick."

The governor suggests those who are at risk to take additional precautions to take care of themselves and to be mindful of their activities. This includes avoiding large crowds.

Governor Reynolds said she is not suggesting that people stay home and to stop their normal routines, but that the state is urging all Iowans to be smart and mindful of their health and others.

She also said the state is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health on the current cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as potential new cases.

Governor Reynolds said they are aware of 22 Iowans who were on the Grand Princess cruise. Some of the passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 and the governor said they're working to monitor those Iowans; who have not tested positive and who are not showing symptoms at this time.

The governor said the Iowa Department of Public Health is working with the appropriate agencies to prepare for the return home of those Iowans and they will be screened before entering the state. The governor also said the Iowans live in various parts of the state.

