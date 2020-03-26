Iowa governor 'extending and expanding' retail closures amid coronavirus pandemic

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said she is expanding on the state’s public health disaster by “extending and expanding” retail closures in response to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The new order extends the closures of existing businesses, such as bars, restaurants, casinos, theaters, tattoo parlors, and salon from March 31 to April 7.

Additional non-essential retail closures that go into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday include:

-Bookstores

-Clothing stores

-Shoe stores

-Jewelry stores

-Luggage stores

-Cosmetic, beauty or perfume stores

-Florists

-Furniture and home furnishing stores

They also will be closed until April 7, according to the order.

The order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods.

Reynolds also announced she is suspending elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures. It will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will continue “until this disaster proclamation expires.”

She also ordered health care facilities and nursing homes to engage in advanced health care screenings and is removing additional legal barriers to ensure a “continued strong response to this disaster.”

Reynolds said the public health disaster emergency will expire on April 16, unless sooner terminated or extended.

"We will continue to take additional steps as necessary to further protect the health of Iowans and our economy," she said during a press conference Thursday.

Click here to read the full order.