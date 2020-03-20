Iowa governor temporarily suspends collection of property taxes, some evictions

On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration. This goes into effect immediately and provides additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by the public health disaster.

Governor Reynolds is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The declaration relaxes a number of restrictions and regulations and provides relief from other statutes and state regulations:

The declaration temporarily suspends;

- Temporarily suspends penalties and interest as it relates to the collection of property taxes until the end of this proclamation.

- Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances

- Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures

- Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees

- Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices

- Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa

- The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan

Full text of the proclamation can be found at this link.